|
|
Emil Mlinar
Found peace January 17, 2020 age 87. Beloved husband of the late Viola (nee Mijokovic) Dear father of Mark, Glenn (Debbie), Laura (Thomas) Luck and Peter (Sue). Proud grandfather of Ashley Adams and Mick Mlinar. Brother of Thomas Mlinar. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Emil was a retiree of Oak Creek Power Plant after 35 years of service, a proud veteran of the U.S. army and a member of the American Legion Post #494 in Franksville, WI. A funeral service will be held Wednesday at Schaff Funeral Home at 12 noon. Visitation 10:00 am until time of service. Interment with full honors to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020