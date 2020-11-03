Emilio E. LopezMilwaukee - Passed away on October 31st, 2020 at the age of 70 years. Dear Husband to Maria Rodriguez. Loving father to Luisa Lopez, Juan Lopez (Lori), Loyd Guzior (Connie), the late Jacobo Lopez, Lorenzo Guzior (Leti), Israel Squires (Anna), Emilio Lopez (Autumn), the late Esteban Lopez. Loving grandfather to Antonio, Preston, Juan, Salvatore, Elisa, Mariah, Amalia, Lydia, Lorena, Ezra, Aria. Loving great grandfather to Melody. Loving brother to the later Jeannette Lopez, Louie Lopez, the late Wigberto Lopez , the late Lonnie Lopez, Jose Lopez, Luis Lopez, Carlos Lopez, the late Billy Lopez, Ricky Lopez, Kenny Lopez, Wilson Lopez.Emilio Lopez entered this world, we imagine, on a bright sunny day, with a perfect breeze masking the warm September weather in the place he loved the most, Puerto Rico. Emilio loved his beloved island, anytime he had the opportunity he would always request to hear his favorite song be played, En Mi Viejo San Juan. In 1953, his family moved here for a better opportunity that Emilio's father, Jose Lopez-Roche, had in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He grew up on the east side of Milwaukee, with his brothers and his sister. From early on, Emilio was always a protector starting with his sister and brothers. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1968, where he was the Prom King. He was always popular and one of his best qualities was his ability to use words to make an impact. He would say it was his looks and his crispy afro. His leadership skills became quickly recognized as he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he became President of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. In 1978, he graduated from Law school and immediately went to work making even more of an impact as the Assistant to the DA of Milwaukee. He would go on to impact literally thousands of youths during his work as the athletic director of UCC, the principal of Aurora Weir, the President of Felix Mantilla Little League, the Associate Executive Director at Milwaukee Christian Center, and the coach, mentor, advocate for thousands of student-athletes for the city of Milwaukee. His most prized possessions that he talked about the most was his family. His loving wife Maria and all of his children, whom he loved deeply to his core and talked about with gleaming pride. He will be forever missed and his legacy will continue on in all of the thousands of people that he impacted.Services for Emilio Lopez will be held Saturday, November 7th, 2020. Visitation to begin at 9am at Witkowiak Funeral Home, 529 W. Historic Mitchell St. Milwaukee, WI 53204. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 605 S. 4th St. Milwaukee, WI 53204. Procession to Forest Home Cemetery to follow.