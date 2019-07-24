|
Ganiere, Emily L. (Nee Rohr) Born on April 20, 1928 in Elm Grove, WI to Raymond and Eleanor Rohr. Born to Eternal Life Saturday, July 20, 2019 at age 91 years. Preceded in death by her siblings Lenore, James, Betsy, and Herman. She leaves behind her seven loving children Jeanne (George) Rasmussen, Jeff (Vea Bork), Tom (Penny), Janet Kiel (Randy Wnuk), Bill (AnnaMarie), James, and Bob (Jenny); cherished grandchildren Jessica, Eric, Kara, Rob, Joe, Kaitlyn and Alex; cherished great grandchildren Evan, Thomas, Jeffrey, Jimmie, Hunter, Jannik and Gabriella. Further survived by nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends. She raised her family in Greendale, WI which she loved and so fondly remembered. She retired from St. Joseph's Hospital at age 67. Her final three years, she was a resident of Villa St. Francis, where she was a ray of sunshine to all she met. Her kind and gentle spirit and radiant smile would light up a room. A special thank you to Hometown Hospice for their amazing care for the past 16 months. Visitation Saturday July 27, 2019 at Grace Bible Church (2643 South 117th St.) at 1PM until time of Funeral Service at 3PM. Private interment St. Mary's Cemetery-Elm Grove. Mom, You will always be loved, remembered and missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019