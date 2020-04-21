|
|
Emily Sullivan
East Troy - Emily Sestak Sullivan, precious mother, wife, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, died peacefully at her home in East Troy on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. There are no words to describe how much we will miss her and her sweet smile.
Being a mother to David, Andrea, Scott and Erin was Emily's true passion and greatest joy. Her husband, John, chuckles when he comments that he knew exactly when he slipped to 'that next level.' She loved, loved and loved. She welcomed everyone, never said anything mean, or told a fib. Emily possessed an uncanny ability to read her children's minds. She was their lifelong mentor and counselor, and was proud to see her children pursue college degrees.
Emily was warm and kind. She enjoyed summertime. She always found the most four-leaf clovers. Her 'Good Morning, Sunshine' greeting was better than that first cup of coffee. Emily loved without condition. An occasional round of golf, pontoon rides on the lake and a nice glass of wine were best when shared with her. She made nieces and nephews feel like they were her own.
Emily was smart. As a college student, she had the unnerving habit of programing perfect COBOL while watching 'The Young and the Restless' and earning "A's" in Organic Chemistry. She worked as a medical technologist early in her career and later juggled an active household while managing a thriving dental practice.
Emily was courageous. Serious medical conditions repeatedly challenged her body. Her soul remained unscathed. She could let go of the bad stuff, even the really bad stuff, and move forward. We will never forget her lessons of grace and selflessness during tough times.
Most importantly, Emily was a faithful child of God. She was a loyal, dependable parishioner at St. Peter's Catholic Church, where she cultivated deep friendships.
Emily was born on June 19, 1961 in Jackson, Mississippi, to Margaret and Andrew Sestak, the third of four daughters. As a newborn, she unexpectedly stayed in the hospital a few days longer than anticipated. Her older sisters remember being thrilled when 'the baby' finally came home. The family eventually relocated to New Orleans, where Emily attended grade school and high school.
Her father always stressed the importance of a college education, so that his daughters 'wouldn't have to depend on someone else to support them.' He unexpectedly passed away when Emily was 17. She forged on, and in 1984, Emily graduated from LSU with a degree in Medical Technology.
Just before graduating, Emily happily married John Sullivan, whom she met at college. They settled initially in the Chicago area, but as their family grew, they moved to a lovely home in their cherished Lake Beulah community.
The center of Emily's life was her love and relationships with family and friends. She was her children's proud, faithful cheerleader. School days typically involved shuttles between home and St Peter's Elementary or Catholic Memorial High School and multiple sports fields. During the summers, she enjoyed lake life, particularly watching her children sail and succeed in local and regional regattas. Emily always had energy for others. For two years, the Sullivan crew lovingly cared for Emily's mom, Grammy, after a debilitating illness struck.
Trips 'up north' to the family cabin in Hayward were always special and an excellent opportunity for family bonding time in the absence of a good cellular connection. Cribbage games became a staple. Emily had an extraordinary knack for putting together a quick, delicious meal. No one ever came to her home and left a stranger.
And like her sisters, she remained a lifelong LSU Tiger and New Orleans Saints fan.
Emily is survived by her treasured husband John and sweet children Erin, Scott, Andrea and David, and bonus daughter Trina. She leaves them her legacy of unconditional love. She is also survived by her sisters, Lisa, Helen, and Cecilia, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, in-laws and devoted friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.
For those wishing to honor Emily's life and legacy, donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation (komenwisconsin.com). Please note the donation in memory of Emily Sullivan.
A memorial service is being planned and details will be communicated by Emily's family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020