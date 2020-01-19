Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
NATIVITY OF THE LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH
4611 S. Kirkwood Ave.
Cudahy, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
NATIVITY OF THE LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH
4611 S. Kirkwood Ave.
Cudahy, WI
Emma Ramon

(Nee Nipp) Entered Heaven on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Wife of the late Frank. Mother of Helen Ramon and David (Kathy) Ramon. Loving Oma (grandma) of Christopher, Nicholas, Kaitlyn (Jake) Ousley, Ashley, Emmalee, Carli, and Ellie. Cousin of Hilda Schneider. Special friend of Irmgard Buchel. Also loved by many relatives and friends in the U.S., Liechtenstein, and Germany.

Visitation at NATIVITY OF THE LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4611 S. Kirkwood Ave. Cudahy, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 10-11AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Private burial at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery on Monday, January 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Project Concern of Cudahy, the Bavarian Soccer Club, or the Congregational Home.

Emma was born on October 26, 1921 in Vaduz, Liechtenstein. She will be remembered as a fabulous mother, Oma, wife, and friend. Emma was an extraordinary hostess, always making sure everyone was happy and felt welcome. Her appetizers and cookies were famous. Emma enjoyed gardening, especially her rose gardens. Most of all she was a devout Christian who instilled in her family love, respect, and hard work. She never forgot her humble beginnings in Liechtenstein, but now she is surrounded by endless gardens of roses and enjoying Brandy Old Fashioneds.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 19, 2020
