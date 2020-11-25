Emma "Emmy" Schallhorn(nee Sommer) Entered into Eternal Life on November 24, 2020 at the age of 92, and reunited with her beloved husband and best friend Emil. Loving mom of Beth (John) Vogel, Lora (Ken) Mickelson and Janis (Tim) Kesy. Proud Nana of David (Allyce) Vogel, Leah (Jacob) Thornberry, Evan Mickelson, Anne Mickelson, Leesa (Dan) Jost and Audrey Kesy. Great-Nana of Marcella Vogel, Cece Vogel, the late Asher Thornberry, Lincoln Jost and Eleanor Jost. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Emmy's pride in her children and their families was surpassed only by her love for them. She was one of the first woman underwriters at Badger Mutual Insurance Company. Later in life, she became a bookkeeper. She was actively involved at her church, Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc. She and Emil loved volunteering at Old World Wisconsin.A private burial service will be held by the family.In lieu of flowers, memorials in Emmy's name to Old World Wisconsin, W371 S9727 WI-67, Eagle, WI 53119 - or to Milwaukee PBS, 1036 N. 8th St., Milwaukee, WI 53223 would be greatly appreciated.