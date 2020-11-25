1/
Emma "Emmy" Schallhorn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emma "Emmy" Schallhorn

(nee Sommer) Entered into Eternal Life on November 24, 2020 at the age of 92, and reunited with her beloved husband and best friend Emil. Loving mom of Beth (John) Vogel, Lora (Ken) Mickelson and Janis (Tim) Kesy. Proud Nana of David (Allyce) Vogel, Leah (Jacob) Thornberry, Evan Mickelson, Anne Mickelson, Leesa (Dan) Jost and Audrey Kesy. Great-Nana of Marcella Vogel, Cece Vogel, the late Asher Thornberry, Lincoln Jost and Eleanor Jost. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Emmy's pride in her children and their families was surpassed only by her love for them. She was one of the first woman underwriters at Badger Mutual Insurance Company. Later in life, she became a bookkeeper. She was actively involved at her church, Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc. She and Emil loved volunteering at Old World Wisconsin.

A private burial service will be held by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Emmy's name to Old World Wisconsin, W371 S9727 WI-67, Eagle, WI 53119 - or to Milwaukee PBS, 1036 N. 8th St., Milwaukee, WI 53223 would be greatly appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved