Emmaline M. Kinsella
Milwaukee - Born January 9, 1921, Born to Eternal Life August 21, 2019. Emmaline was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of 58 years Marvin, their son Michael, and all of her sisters and brothers.
Emmaline began losing her sight at an early age, and by mid-life was totally blind. But through this adversity and the many more that followed, her unswerving faith in the Lord sustained and comforted her, growing over the years. Her comment on adversity was always "It's God's Will" and we must accept it.
Emmaline's soft voice, gentle, kind, and sweet nature has greatly impressed new acquaintances and old friends alike. She has been an inspiration to those who have come to know her.
Many grateful thanks to all of those who've come forward to help her, visit with her, and have been willing to be "On- Call" helpers 24/7, maintaining her home, and allowing her to be independent to the end.
Grateful thanks also to Pilgrim Ev. Lutheran Church, to it's pastors past & present, and to WVCY 107.7 FM Radio, whose programming has provided comfort and companionship in an otherwise lonely home.
Gathering at the Funeral Home, Monday September 9, 5-6:45PM. Memorial Service 7 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pilgrim Ev. Lutheran Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019