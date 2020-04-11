|
Emmanouel Maheras
Milwaukee - Born into Eternal Life on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at age 92. Loving husband of his late wife Georgia for over 50 years. Beloved brother of Martha and late Kostantina from southern Greece, cherished uncle of Demetra LaGalbo (Anthony), Paulina Nicopoulos (George) and Dina Apostolopoulou (Taki Koukoutsis), Christos, Yiannis , and Aristomenis Xinou. Also loved by numerous relatives in the US and Greece and the many friends he was blessed to have. Born in 1927 in the small mountain village of Kefalovriso, Greece, Emmanouel immigrated to the US in 1968 with his beloved wife Georgia. They chose Milwaukee to be closer to Georgia's sister and her husband (Fotini and George Gamouras)
Emmanouel was a dedicated factory worker for Western Metal for over 23 years and when he retired he was able to enjoy his passion for gardening. He loved sharing his fruits and vegetables with friends and neighbors and was well known for his green thumb. He also made his own wine and yogurt and loved to cook traditional Greek dishes. Emmanouel enjoyed fitness and exercised daily at the Shorewood Community Fitness Center where he made numerous friends throughout the years. He was the oldest member there at the age of 92 and became a bit of a celebrity as he inspired others. He enjoyed managing his Eastside duplexes and spent numerous hours repairing/restoring items in his garage. Emmanouel was a devoted and caring husband. He took loving care of his wife in their home as she became ill in her final years of her life. He cherished the time spent with his nieces and their families who loved him dearly.
Of all the many passions in Emmanouel's life, his devotion to his faith and church came first. He was a 50+ year member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox church, and never missed a Sunday. He loved his parish family and looked forward to the services to which he was still driving himself, at the age of 92. Emmanouel was a charismatic, kind, and loving man that always looked out for his family and friends. He touched the lives of many and will truly be missed.
Due to current Public Health restrictions on crowd size, a private ceremony will be held for family at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Milwaukee, WI. 9400 W. Congress St, Wauwatosa, WI 53225. Rev. Dr. Ciprian Sas will be presiding. Memorial services will take place at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church can be made.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020