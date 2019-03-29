|
|
Wright, Emmett Matthew Passed away on March 25, 2019 in Mequon, Wisconsin. He was born in Providence, Rhode Island on August 5, 1965 to the late William and Cecilia Wright. Emmett is survived by his wife Lisa (nee Paolantonio) Wright and son, Thomas, as well as brothers William, Stephen and Peter Wright. He graduated from LaSalle Academy High School and received his undergraduate degree from Providence College and master's degree at University of Notre Dame. His career in investments included senior roles as a Portfolio Manager at Bank of Boston, Head of Product Management at Merrill Lynch and Chief Investment Officer at Northwestern Mutual Life. Emmett was proud of his Catholic faith. He served on missionary trips to Peru and believed in giving back to the community. For five years he was on the board of the Milwaukee Ballet, including one term as President, and most recently volunteered his time with the Milwaukee Community Service Corps, where he was a board member and treasurer. He had a love of travel, great food and spending time in the kitchen preparing meals for family and friends. Emmett's son, Thomas, believes he will be most remembered by the advice and wisdom he shared from his passion of reading and learning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, April 1 at St. Augustine Church, 20 Old Road, Providence, RI to which relatives and friends are invited. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, March 31 at the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence, RI. 1-401-272-3100. In lieu of flowers, donations in Emmett's memory can be made online to the Milwaukee Community Service Corps (www.milwaukeecommunityservicecorps.org/donate/), or mailed to the Alive in Christ Scholarship Fund at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, 225 East Ashland Street, Doylestown, PA 18901
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019