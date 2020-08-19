Emmy Gedeit
(nee Rommermann) Passed away peacefully August 16, 2020 at the age of 98. Preceded in death by her husband Reinhold of 69 years, and her siblings. Loving mother of Dieter (Alice) Finke, Reinhold (Rachel), and Rainer (Margie). Proud grandmother of Dan, Amanda (Brendan) Korpanty, Kay (Scott) Lieder, Beth, and Claire. Dear great-grandmother of Emily, Sophie, and baby girl Korpanty coming in October. Further survived by the mother of her great-grandchildren, Cheri, relatives and many friends.
Emmy was born in Germany where she met her husband, Reinhold after WWII. They moved to the U.S. in 1957 where she and her husband worked hard to provide for their family. She was especially proud of her years as a nurse's aid caring for those in need. She loved gardening, making rum cake for her friends and playing bingo. Emmy was very social and made friends wherever she went. She will be dearly missed.
Special thanks to the incredible staff at Dickson Hollow for their wonderful care of Emmy.
A private interment will be held for family at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Please send memorials in her honor to Presbyterian Homes and Services Foundation Employee Appreciation Fund, please indicate Dickson Hollow as the location for donation. https://www.preshomes.org