Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
ST. GABRIEL PARISH
1200 Saint Gabriel Way
Hubertus, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
ST. GABRIEL PARISH
1200 Saint Gabriel Way
Hubertus, WI
Resources
More Obituaries for Emmy Neureuther
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emmy M. Neureuther

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emmy M. Neureuther Notice
Emmy M. Neureuther

(nee Stuettgen) Entered into heaven on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert for 63 years, loving mother of Sister Janet (OSF), Robb (Mary), Don, Rich (Judy), Bill (Sandy) and George (Erika), proud grandmother of Sadie (Chris), Josh, Nick, Carrie, John (Lauren), Ben (Teresa), Terese and Ashley and great-grandmother of Kaden, Gage, Piper, Isabelle, Emmy, Klaus, Aaron, Samuel, Lauren and Joey. Further survived by her siblings Mary Jo (Tom) and Ceil (Donald), nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Preceded in death by her brother Jim and sisters Florentine, Kathryn, Rita, Georgiana and Dolores.

Visitation at ST. GABRIEL PARISH, 1200 Saint Gabriel Way, Hubertus, on Friday, December 6th from 11:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial is celebrated at 1:00 PM. Private interment at St. Hubert's Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to St. Gabriel Parish or Basilica and National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emmy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline