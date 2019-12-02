|
Emmy M. Neureuther
(nee Stuettgen) Entered into heaven on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert for 63 years, loving mother of Sister Janet (OSF), Robb (Mary), Don, Rich (Judy), Bill (Sandy) and George (Erika), proud grandmother of Sadie (Chris), Josh, Nick, Carrie, John (Lauren), Ben (Teresa), Terese and Ashley and great-grandmother of Kaden, Gage, Piper, Isabelle, Emmy, Klaus, Aaron, Samuel, Lauren and Joey. Further survived by her siblings Mary Jo (Tom) and Ceil (Donald), nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Preceded in death by her brother Jim and sisters Florentine, Kathryn, Rita, Georgiana and Dolores.
Visitation at ST. GABRIEL PARISH, 1200 Saint Gabriel Way, Hubertus, on Friday, December 6th from 11:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial is celebrated at 1:00 PM. Private interment at St. Hubert's Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to St. Gabriel Parish or Basilica and National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019