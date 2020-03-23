|
|
Emorrie Koichi "Ko" Jenkins
Katy, TX - Emorrie Koichi "Ko" Jenkins of Katy, Texas, passed away in Houston on March 13, 2020. He was a loving husband to Rhonda and proud father of sons Jason and Jeremy. Ko was a beloved brother, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle and Gruncle Ko. He was a business owner, an avid fisherman, hunter and musician. Koichi was so full of life and laughter, and will be missed by his family and many friends.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020