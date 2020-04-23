Services
New Berlin - Entered God's loving arms, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Bela Piacsek. Loving mother of Kristina (Paul) Ropella, Steven (Stacie) Piacsek, Kathleen (Corey) Block and Thomas (Kelly) Piacsek. Proud grandma of Kathleen (Tim) Panagis, Mark and Dominick Ropella, Mitchell, Carsen, Trevor and Kendrick Piacsek, Gunnar and Charles Block, and Jackson, Lucas and Reagan Piacsek. Loving sister of Tom DePottyondy. She is also survived by many relatives and friends.

Eniko is preceded in death by her parents Bela and Sylvia DePottyondy.

She loved watching her grandchildren compete and perform, square dancing with her husband, cooking, baking, crafting and sewing for her grandchildren. Eniko enjoyed traveling the world, driving her granddogs through McDonalds drive thru, walking, hiking, golf, tennis and being active. She was a dedicated and hardworking employee with A&A Mfg for over 25 years. Eniko was a lifelong learner who kept up with technology and music. She enjoyed meeting for coffee and bagels with friends on Saturdays and after church on Sundays where she was an active member of St. Luke Catholic Church.

A Memorial Service to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin or St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

You will always be loved, remembered and missed.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
