Enrique "Henry" Cruz

Enrique "Henry" Cruz Notice
Cruz, Enrique "Henry" July 15, 1924 - March 6, 2019 Enrique "Henry" Cruz, went to be with the Lord on March 6, 2019. Born near Arecibo, Puerto Rico, he settled in the City of Milwaukee in the early 1950's after having served in the United States Army during WWII. A combat infantryman during the war, he proudly served as a member of the 65th Infantry Unit out of Puerto Rico, known as the "Borinqueneers". Enrique was very active in veteran affairs/VFW as well as with Holy Trinity-Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Enrique retired from the former Continental Can Company after thirty years and enjoyed a long, happy life with his wife Maria "Yuyin" and his two sons. He was preceded in death by his wife Maria and eldest son Herman Cruz. Enrique is survived by his son David (Patti), his daughter-in-law Rebecca Cruz, his grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the MAX A SASS & SONS FUNERAL HOME from 10am to 12noon with a 12noon service and interment to follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery. For further information please contact the funeral home at 414-645-4992 or visit the Max A Sass website at www.maxsass.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2019
