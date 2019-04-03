Services
Enrique "Rick" Godoy Notice
Godoy, Enrique "Rick" Born to Eternal Life Monday, March 25, 2019 at age 66. Loving father of Enrique, Jr. and Norma Jean (Joshua) Rocha, and grandfather of 6. Dear brother of Santos (Ma. Guadalupe) Godoy, Edward Godoy and Mary Godoy, and Efrain (Carmen) Cuevas, Richard (Kimberly) Cuevas, Linda Cuevas and Lisa B. Cuevas. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his mother Guadalupe and his father Francisco. Visitation at the funeral home Saturday, April 6 from 12-4 PM, with a funeral service at 2 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
