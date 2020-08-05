1/1
Enriqueta "Rica" del Rosario
Enriqueta (Rica) del Rosario

Bakersfield, CA - Joined her Creator on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She died after a 3 ½ week battle with Covid-19 related health issues at Bakersfield Heart Hospital in Bakersfield, CA. Reunited with her husband, Salvador del Rosario, parents Jose and Victorina Artacho, sister Teresita Espiritu, and grandson Tyler del Rosario. Born in Manila, Philippines on July 15, 1946, Rica leaves behind her loving children Clarissa (Norbert Schiek) of Cedarburg, WI, Melissa (Matthew Marasco) of Chicago, IL, Salvador Jr. (Gigi) of Bakersfield, CA, and Michael (Samantha Vincenty) of Brooklyn, NY, as well as her six grandchildren Anissa (Jose Tomas Garcia) of Austin, TX, Bella and Zoe Schiek of Cedarburg, WI, Camilo and Rafa del Rosario of Bakersfield, CA, and Rocco del Rosario of Brooklyn, NY. She is also survived by her sister Zenaida (Paul Kintziger) of S. Milwaukee, WI, brother Reynaldo Artacho of Manila, Philippines, nephew Joe Kintziger of Waconia, MN, other nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

She was a caring, fun-loving generous and spiritual individual who will be missed by many.

An online tribute will be held on Aug. 8th. An in-person celebration of Rica's life will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the PCCCF/Free Medical Clinic are appreciated. Please visit ricadelrosario.com for more information.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
