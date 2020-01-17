Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Enzo Fiorelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enzo Fiorelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Enzo Fiorelli Notice
Enzo Fiorelli

New Berlin - Enzo Fiorelli, age 93, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Preceded in death by wife Lydia (Nee Naspini) and brother Mario (Mary) Fiorelli. Beloved father of Karen Fiorelli and Bill (Kim) Fiorelli. Loving grandfather of Tony and Jack Nilles. Further survived by brother Gaston (Faye) Fiorelli, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Enzo's family extends sincere gratitude to the care partners at Linden Court Memory Care and Heartland Hospice for the care they provided. No services will be held. If desired memorials to your local veteran's organization would be appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Enzo's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline