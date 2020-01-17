|
Enzo Fiorelli
New Berlin - Enzo Fiorelli, age 93, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Preceded in death by wife Lydia (Nee Naspini) and brother Mario (Mary) Fiorelli. Beloved father of Karen Fiorelli and Bill (Kim) Fiorelli. Loving grandfather of Tony and Jack Nilles. Further survived by brother Gaston (Faye) Fiorelli, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Enzo's family extends sincere gratitude to the care partners at Linden Court Memory Care and Heartland Hospice for the care they provided. No services will be held. If desired memorials to your local veteran's organization would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020