Erianica "Eri" PrimerMilwaukee - Born into Eternal Life on September 10, 2020, at the age of 27. Loving mother of Kaiden Primer and Dinero Townsend. Beloved daughter of Evelyn Woods and Eric Primer. Dear sister of Shavelle, Shavonne, Shimekia, Savannah, Raniyah, Aryenna, Sapphire, and Zavier. Cherished granddaughter of Gwendolyn Thornton, George (Joyce) Woods, and Cindy (J.T.) Primer. Further survived by many aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends. Erianica is loved by many and will be deeply missed.