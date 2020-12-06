Eric A. GollnickReunited with his loving son Emerson and many other loved ones on November 19, 2020 after losing his battle with cancer at the age of 57 years. Beloved father of Nena Marshall, Amber Cardona, Jessica Krukowski, Justin Gollnick and Nick Krukowski. Eric was an extremely proud grandfather, great- grandfather and father-in-law. He will be deeply missed.Visitation Saturday, December 5 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the FUNERAL HOME followed by a Funeral Service at 4:00 PM. Private cremation to follow.