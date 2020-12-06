1/
Eric A. Gollnick
Eric A. Gollnick

Reunited with his loving son Emerson and many other loved ones on November 19, 2020 after losing his battle with cancer at the age of 57 years. Beloved father of Nena Marshall, Amber Cardona, Jessica Krukowski, Justin Gollnick and Nick Krukowski. Eric was an extremely proud grandfather, great- grandfather and father-in-law. He will be deeply missed.

Visitation Saturday, December 5 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the FUNERAL HOME followed by a Funeral Service at 4:00 PM. Private cremation to follow.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
DEC
5
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
