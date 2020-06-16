Eric Butlein
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric Butlein

Mequon - Passed away June 15, 2020, at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Jayne Butlein (nee Greenspan). Loving father of Alexandra (John) DeToro, David (Julia) Butlein and Adam (Katrina) Butlein-Greenspan. Proud grandfather of Annie, Jonah, Ella, Eve, Jake, Presley, Paloma, and Evie. Dear brother of Elaine (Walter) Kleinmann, Robin (David) Yanes and Marc (Michaele) Butlein. Further survived by Drew Weber and Jay and Louise Greenspan, other relatives and friends.

Private burial at Prairie Green Cemetery, Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Cong. Sinai or the charity of your choice appreciated.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved