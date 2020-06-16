Eric Butlein
Mequon - Passed away June 15, 2020, at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Jayne Butlein (nee Greenspan). Loving father of Alexandra (John) DeToro, David (Julia) Butlein and Adam (Katrina) Butlein-Greenspan. Proud grandfather of Annie, Jonah, Ella, Eve, Jake, Presley, Paloma, and Evie. Dear brother of Elaine (Walter) Kleinmann, Robin (David) Yanes and Marc (Michaele) Butlein. Further survived by Drew Weber and Jay and Louise Greenspan, other relatives and friends.
Private burial at Prairie Green Cemetery, Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Cong. Sinai or the charity of your choice appreciated.
Mequon - Passed away June 15, 2020, at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Jayne Butlein (nee Greenspan). Loving father of Alexandra (John) DeToro, David (Julia) Butlein and Adam (Katrina) Butlein-Greenspan. Proud grandfather of Annie, Jonah, Ella, Eve, Jake, Presley, Paloma, and Evie. Dear brother of Elaine (Walter) Kleinmann, Robin (David) Yanes and Marc (Michaele) Butlein. Further survived by Drew Weber and Jay and Louise Greenspan, other relatives and friends.
Private burial at Prairie Green Cemetery, Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Cong. Sinai or the charity of your choice appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.