Eric J. Thoresen


1943 - 2020
1-26-1943 - 3-26-2020

Age 77 years. Dear husband of Darlene Kay (nee Grasse). Beloved father of Holly Melinda Paez-Thoresen. Special step-father of Heather Monique (Michael) Radtke. Loving grandpa of Tommy and Conner Radtke and Darma Rose Paez. Brother of Kris (Dyana), Kurt, and the late Brian.

Eric was a respiratory therapist. He loved his family and his work.

Gravesite ceremony to be held at a later date.

God Be With You Till We Meet Again



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
