Steinhafel, Eric John Eric John Steinhafel was born to James and Jean Steinhafel on March 1, 1959. He died unexpectedly and was received into God's loving arms on March 19, 2019 at the age of 60. Eric had a deep love for his family and appreciated his many friends. He had a zest for life that was hard to match, and with his quick wit and life of the party personality, he immediately made friends everywhere he went. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and sports enthusiast. He had a specific passion for the Brewers, the Packers, and Marquette sports, and frequently spent his days enjoying games with friends and family. He began his career as a furniture salesman for Wickes Furniture in Chicago, and spent the last 37 years working as a furniture manufacturer's representative in Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his father James J. Steinhafel. He is survived by his son James G. Steinhafel, his former spouse, Lori Papa, his mother Jean Steinhafel and his siblings, Gary (Jocelyn) Steinhafel, Gregg (Denise) Steinhafel, Lisa (Judd) Kassuba, Linda (Ron) Stark, and Ellen (David) Lappe, as well as his many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Sunshine. Eric's passion and enthusiasm for life will live on in the hearts and minds of those that will love and remember him always. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday March 30, 2019 from 5-8pm at the Steinhafels Furniture Corporate Education Center, W231 N1013 County F Waukesha, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Elmbrook Humane Society in Brookfield.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019