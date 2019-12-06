Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
JACKSON PARK LUTHERAN CHURCH
4535 W. Oklahoma Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Schimmels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric M. Schimmels

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eric M. Schimmels Notice
Eric M. Schimmels

Eric Michael Schimmels, 46, of Milwaukee, passed away at home Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee to Stephanie (Susienka) and Michael Schimmels and was the oldest of four children. Eric is survived by his parents, siblings, and son; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Memorial Service Saturday, December 28 at JACKSON PARK LUTHERAN CHURCH (4535 W. Oklahoma Ave) at 1:00 PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline