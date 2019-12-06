|
Eric M. Schimmels
Eric Michael Schimmels, 46, of Milwaukee, passed away at home Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee to Stephanie (Susienka) and Michael Schimmels and was the oldest of four children. Eric is survived by his parents, siblings, and son; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Memorial Service Saturday, December 28 at JACKSON PARK LUTHERAN CHURCH (4535 W. Oklahoma Ave) at 1:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019