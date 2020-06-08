Eric M. StromDeparted this life on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the age of 61. Preceded in death by his father, John, and son, Andrew Strom. Survived by daughter, Rachel Strom, and mother, Carol (nee Merrill). He was a proud member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners Local 344. Eric also enjoyed hunting and fishing.Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 11 AM to 12:15 PM. Memorial Service at 12:30PM. Inurnment at Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners Apprenticeship Program.