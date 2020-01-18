|
Eric Roland Hansen
Age 50, passed away in Parker, Colorado, on October 15, 2019. Eric is survived by his parents, Lowell & Shirley Hansen, Hartland, WI, his brother Dr. Kyle (Jenna) Hansen, his niece Grace Hansen, and his two nephews, Grant and Alexander Hansen, all of Hartland, WI.
A Graveside Service with complete Military Honors will be held at 1:00 PM on January 24, 2020 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring Street, Union Grove, WI. A Celebration of Life gathering will begin at 4:00 PM at The Ingleside Hotel, 2810 Golf Road, Waukesha, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020