Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Avenue
Hartland, WI 53029
(262) 367-2156
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery
21731 Spring Street
Union Grove, WI
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM
The Ingleside Hotel
2810 Golf Road
Waukesha, WI
Eric Roland Hansen

Eric Roland Hansen Notice
Eric Roland Hansen

Age 50, passed away in Parker, Colorado, on October 15, 2019. Eric is survived by his parents, Lowell & Shirley Hansen, Hartland, WI, his brother Dr. Kyle (Jenna) Hansen, his niece Grace Hansen, and his two nephews, Grant and Alexander Hansen, all of Hartland, WI.

A Graveside Service with complete Military Honors will be held at 1:00 PM on January 24, 2020 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring Street, Union Grove, WI. A Celebration of Life gathering will begin at 4:00 PM at The Ingleside Hotel, 2810 Golf Road, Waukesha, WI.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
