Eric Ryan Wagan
1973 - 2020
Eric Ryan Wagan

Scottsdale - Eric Ryan Wagan from Scottsdale Arizona passed away on Tuesday August 19 and he is 48 years old. The funeral service was held on August 25 at Sinai Mortuary. Eric was born in Milwaukee Wisconsin on April 2nd 1973. He graduated from Nicolet high school and went to MATC to get an associate degree. Eric worked at target in Arizona for 9 years. He enjoyed decorating, traveling and spending time with family. Eric was a wonderful son of pearl and Sanford Wagan and a dear brother of Tracey Buckner and the special uncle to Natalie Hirsch. He was a dear nephew to many aunts and uncles. He was loved by so many people. Donations should be made to the National Alliance of Mental Illness(NAMI).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

