Johnson, Eric T. Met Jesus face to face on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Age 55. Greatly loved by wife Cheryl (nee Clark), sister Kirsten and her children, Kelsey (Ben) Kotlarek, Austin and Kevin Karraker. Further survived by extended family and friends, heartbroken over his unexpected death. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Loretta. Eric was a graduate of MLHS and Valparaiso University. He owned ProMedia Design. Eric was an active member of the praise band at Our Redeemer. His greatest loves were God first, his family and his pets. Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019. Visitation from 9:30am to 12:00 Noon with the service to follow all at OUR REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 10025 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa. Private interment Wauwatosa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to HAWS or Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019