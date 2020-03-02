|
Erich F. Stapelfeldt
Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life on March 1, 2020, age 81 years. Preceded in death by his loving daughter Lynn. Survived by his dear wife Connie (nee Resop). Father of Chris (Kim). Papa of Britney and Briana. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church (8200 W Denver Ave, Mil., WI 53223) from 5PM - 6:30PM with Mass of Christian Burial at 6:30PM. Private interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Memorials appreciated to St. Bernadette Catholic Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020