Erich Grieser Jr.
Erich Grieser Jr.

Formerly of Mukwonago - Passed away suddenly May 20, 2020 at the age of 88. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Anita and his beloved fiancee' Jessie Patterson. Loving father of John (Edith) Grieser, Bill (Stephanie) Grieser, Mary (Mark) Ascher, Sherry (Bruce) Swanson, Laura (Bob) St. Clair, and Dawn (Burdette) Billings. Proud grandpa of many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Erich was a proud Korean War Veteran and served in the Air Force. His easy smile and sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Graveside Services and Military Honors will be held on Saturday May 30, 2020 at 11:00AM at Oak Knoll Cemetery 140 Eagle Lake Ave. Mukwonago (Hwy 83 and Hwy LO).








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Knoll Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
121 S. Cross Street
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
(262) 567-4459
