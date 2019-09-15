|
Erich Hubert Henter
Brookfield - Erich was born on September 21, 1928. His father was Matthias S. Henter, who designed many of the US hydro electric generators for dams (TVA and Boulder Dam) and submarines at Allis Chalmers. His mother was Johanna Trentmann from Dortmund, Germany. Erich was married to Annette Ruth Tharinger in 1954 and enjoyed 65 years of marriage. Erich passed away on September 10, 2019 at the home they built together in Brookfield, Wisconsin.
He graduated from Wauwatosa Central High School in 1946. With many of his classmates, he joined the US Armed Forces in the Company C Third Engineer Combat Battalion. On December 13, 1946 he was unfortunately involved in a troop train crash in Mansfield, Ohio. He was being transferred from Fort Dix to Chicago for a Christmas furlough when 18 of his fellow soldiers were killed. After Christmas his company continued to the west coast where they were shipped to Japan as occupational forces. He returned home in 1948 and attended the University of Wisconsin Madison where he earned his BS degree in Geology. He worked for Robert H. Ray Company out of Houston, Texas looking for oil throughout the US. It was a fascinating time as he was moved to 16 different locations in the first year of his employment. He returned to Wisconsin in 1956 to care for his widowed mother and became a Sales Engineer for Cutler-Hammer (Eaton). He participated in the sale of the electric controls for America's first atomic submarine.
Erich enjoyed archery, sailing, underwater diving, skiing, and wilderness camping. His hobby was disassembling and reassembling engines. He is remembered fondly by his two daughters, Holly (Tim) Kent and Heather (Josh Kohn) Henter. Cherished by his three granddaughters, Amelia Rose Kent (Tim Nurczyk), Cora Henter Kohn and Ruby Henter Kohn who will always cherish the memory of their grandpa's affectionate hugs. Preceded in death by his sister Marjorie Henter Cero of Grapevine, Texas.
Visitation on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2:30 PM until time of Funeral Service at 4 PM at the Funeral Home.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019