Doll, Erich John Erich John Doll, born May 31st, 1987, died tragically in a fire at his home in Asheville, North Carolina, Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at the age of 31. Erich proudly graduated magna cum laude with a BS in Economics from UNC-Asheville and received his MBA from Western Carolina University. Though, Erich was able to master any subject of his choice. He could explain the impact of public policy on multiple levels and its effect on people, the mystery of black holes and the beauty of their mathematics, and the delight of music theory-especially when it came to guitar. He would patiently explain and truly want you to understand, too. He was one of the kindest, most gentle human beings on the planet. Erich was deeply empathic towards people and could inspire and assure anyone, no matter who they were, to be themselves. He was charismatic and sweet, intensely smart and extremely silly, analytical and creative, and so courageous in his fight for his mental health. Erich was a scholar, a musician, a singer, a songwriter, a quick wit, a poet, a comedian, a teacher, and a leader. He was a cherished brother, a beloved son and a treasured friend. He is preceded in death by grandparents Norman W Doll, Erich Weis and Jane (Blair) Weis. Erich is survived by his parents, Norman Richard Doll and Mary Ellen Weis Doll and sister Sarah Katharine Doll. Other survivors include his grandmother, Dorothy (Beine) Doll, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Our love and gratitude to all of Erich's wonderful friends who loved him with all their hearts as he loved them. We are so thankful to have had Erich in our lives. He will be profoundly missed and will live on in the hearts and minds of all who were lucky enough to know and love him. We love you, Erich.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 10, 2019