Knemeyer-Babic, Erika The love of her husband's life, passed on to Eternal Peace after a long battle with leukemia on May 21, 2019. Erika was born on April 29, 1966 in Columbus, OH. She received her psychology degree from Georgia Tech. Dedicating her life to the betterment and well being of children, Erika was a Juvenile Probation Officer for Milwaukee County, and for the last 18 years, was a Social Worker Supervisor for Lad lake. She was a Champion Equestrian and 2nd Degree Black Belt in Taekwondo. Dear daughter of Catherine (Gary) Temper and the late Manfred Knemeyer. Loving wife of Ranisav for 17 years. She is survived by her daughter, her pride and joy, Alexandra "Lexi," stepdaughters Lili, Angie, and Jessica (Kevin), and stepgrandson Theo. Erika was preceded in death by her cherished grandparents Lt. Col. Paul and Francis Snyder and Siegfried and Doris Knemeyer. She is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, kumovi, and friends. Visitation will be Sunday at Schaff Funeral Home from 4:00PM until 7:00PM. Monday Visitation at St. Nikola Orthodox Church (3802 E. Squire Ave., Cudahy) from 10:00AM until time of service at 11:00AM. Interment St. Nikola Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lad Lake are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019