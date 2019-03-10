Resources
Nuss, Erika Lilli Of Grafton, formerly of Milwaukee and Thiensville, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019, at 94 years. She is survived by daughters Renate (William) Hubbard, Anita (Robert) Grehn and Brigitte (Steven) Kocheny, by grandchildren Erik, Karl, Lauren, Alexandra and other relatives. She is preceded in death by her husband Anton (Toni) and her sister Irene. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 12 from 10:30 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. followed by a Memorial Service at 12 Noon at the Chapel of the Chimes, Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, alzfdn.org, are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
