|
|
Erika Lynn Petersen
Passed away February 27, 2020, at the age of 44, following an unexpected illness. Dear daughter of Judy and the late Douglas Petersen. Cherished sister of Kirsten Ozburn. Further survived by family, many friends and co-workers.
Memorial Gathering at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 13445 Hampton Rd., Brookfield, on Sunday, March 8 from 1:00 PM, until the time of Memorial Service at 3:00 PM. Private inurnment at Pinelawn Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Eisenhower Inc., where Erika was employed for 20 years. The family would like to thank the MICU staff at Froedtert Hospital and Grice Adult Family Home for all their loving care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2020