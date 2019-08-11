|
Ringe, Erika M. (Nee Korbitz). Joined her husband Walter into Eternal Life on his birthday on August 3, 2019, at the age of 89 years. Beloved mother of Carol (Dennis) Kemnitz, Barbara (Larry) Czelatdko and Tom (Tony). Proud grandma of Sandy (Kevin) Dyba, Tim (Becky) Kemnitz, Missy (Matt) Tochterman, Danny (Katie) Czelatdko and Katie Mies. Great-grandma of Jacob, Jessica, Julia, Tyler, Taylor, Peyton, the late LilyAnn, Brynn, and Brady. Private family services were held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019