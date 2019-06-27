Services
Erika "Jessie" Pedigo

Erika "Jessie" Pedigo Notice
Pedigo, Erika "Jessie" (Nee Reiter) Found peace June 16, 2019, age 79, was born on August 19, 1939 at the start of WWII. Austrian descent she grew up in Germany. She has a scar on her chest from dive bombers. Her mother died when she was 5 years old. At the end of the war, she rode in General Eisenhower's jeep. Her father was his personal driver. Erika was an Olympic champion in 1952 in Madrid, Spain. She won first place in the High Jump - Far Jump - Discus Throwing. Second place In swimming and tennis. Erika walked the tight rope in the circus. Her training for trapeze and schooling for surgical nursing was interrupted by coming to America in 1955. The plane she arrived on, The Flying Tiger, was struck by lightning and ditched into the Canadian Ocean. She was rescued while sitting on the wings. In America, she was a model and worked at a 5 star hotel as an elevator operator. She met the love of her life on the elevator. By the grace of God, by meeting her he missed his plane, which unfortunately went down into Lake Michigan never to be found. A beautiful woman, wife and mother, inside and out. A determined, vivacious, loving and loyal to the end. Erika loved Jesus with all her heart (her prayer lists were always long.) Most of all a survivor with a will that was never ending. Erika will be missed by many, including her son-in-law but most of all her daughter, who honors her over and beyond God's will of honor thy mother and thy father. Beloved wife of Irby Robert (deceased). Dear mother of Jennifer (Carl) Snahnican and Robin (deceased). Sister of Hedy and the following deceased: Caroline, Karl, Vince, Marika, Albrecht, and Klara. Daughter of Eduard and Emilia (both deceased). Visitation will be Friday at Forest Home Cemetery Chapel (2405 W. Forest Home Ave.) 1:00 PM until time of service 2:00 PM. Interment Forest Home Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 27, 2019
