Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Avenue
Hartland, WI 53029
(262) 367-2156
Erika T. Plautz

Erika T. Plautz
Erika T. Plautz

Of Lake Keesus passed away peacefully following an extended bout with health issues.

She was a dedicated volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Hartland for 20 years. Erika was very active in many activities including horseback riding, water skiing, motorcycle riding and bowling. She was a very dedicated family person.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years Robert and her son Dan (Stephanie). She is further survived by 3 nieces, numerous cousins and dear friends.

A private family service was held with final rest at Pinelawn Memorial Park. If desired memorials may be made to Horizon Hospice [email protected] or a .

A Celebration of Erika's Life will take place at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
