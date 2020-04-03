|
Erika T. Plautz
Of Lake Keesus passed away peacefully following an extended bout with health issues.
She was a dedicated volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Hartland for 20 years. Erika was very active in many activities including horseback riding, water skiing, motorcycle riding and bowling. She was a very dedicated family person.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years Robert and her son Dan (Stephanie). She is further survived by 3 nieces, numerous cousins and dear friends.
A private family service was held with final rest at Pinelawn Memorial Park. If desired memorials may be made to Horizon Hospice [email protected] or a .
A Celebration of Erika's Life will take place at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020