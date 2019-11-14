|
Erin M. Schroeder
Waukesha - The world has lost a bright light. Leaving us all too early, Erin passed away unexpectedly on November 6, 2019, at the age of 39. She leaves behind many who love her, including her husband Kurt Kuss, mother Jane Schneider, brother Jason Schroeder (Nathalie), niece Lola Schroeder, grandmother Alice Schroeder, in-laws Dale and Lucy Kuss, Kim (Steve) Todd, niece Brooke Todd and Kevin (Jessica) Kuss. She is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and stepsiblings. She was particularly close to her uncle Marc Pettit, stepbrother Andrew (Michelle) Schneider, and cousins Nikki Kallio and Alyssandra Scaffidi. She was preceded in death by her father Charles D. Schroeder, her maternal grandparents, paternal grandfather, cousin Susanne Semo (Pettit) and her dear pet hedgehog Peanut.
Erin was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and lived in the area most of her life. She spent her junior year of high school in Germany as an exchange student and learned to speak German. She graduated from Mukwonago High School in 1998, after which she attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and graduated with degrees in Film/Video, Anthropology and Philosophy. She met her husband, Kurt, while working on a film project for a mutual friend. She worked as a corporate events producer and a director for BNI, both of which provided her the opportunity to travel and meet many new friends.
A lover of the outdoors, all living things, hedgehogs, kayaking, fishing, traveling, crafting, cooking for people, and so many other things life offered, she is most remembered for the brightness she brought to any room, her magnetic smile, and the silliness she could add to any occasion, including a routine shopping trip to Target where she would don any mask from the toy aisle and stalk her husband Kurt. A kid at heart, she still had a fondness for antiques, brandy old-fashions, supper clubs, Friday fish fries and bowling. She was a voice talent who could carry a conversation in any accent. Kids loved her because she was a big kid herself; nobody made kids laugh more than Erin.
Visitation will be at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Ave., New Berlin, Wisconsin, on Saturday, November 23, from 1 to 4 p.m.. A short memorial service will follow. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Erin M. Schroeder Memorial Fund on gofundme.com from which the family will make donations to River Alliance of Wisconsin, MADACC (Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission) and Kids Don't Float.
We will forever miss your bright light and infectious zest for life. We love you and will miss you, dear Erin. See you on the water!
Please go to www.krausefuneralhome.com for complete obituary and details.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019