Homolka, Erin N. Born To Eternal Life Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the age of 18. Loving daughter of Josef and Patricia Homolka. Dear sister of Joshua Homolka. Cherished granddaughter of Josef (Venus) Homolka and the late Lawrence (Carol) Ryan. Erin is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home TUESDAY, June 18, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Funeral Services at 7:00 P.M. Erin was a graduate of Oak Creek High School. She loved spending her time laughing, swinging, riding in the car, listening to music, taking long walks, and watching her favorite show SpongeBob SquarePants. The family would like to especially thank the staff of Children's Hospital for the tremendous care they gave Erin in her time of need. She will be deeply missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019