Erma Suelflow
(Nee Haarberg) October 2, 2020, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Rev. Dr. Edwin S. Suelflow. Dear mother of Elyse Price, Steven (Josie) Suelflow and the late Denise Suelflow. Proud grandma of 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Sister of Dorinda (Kenneth) Polly. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Monday, October 5 at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, W240 N6145 Maple Ave., Sussex from 12:30 PM, until the time of Funeral Service at 1:30 PM. Interment at Emmanuel Church Cemetery in Adell, WI.