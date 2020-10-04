1/
Erma Suelflow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erma Suelflow

(Nee Haarberg) October 2, 2020, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Rev. Dr. Edwin S. Suelflow. Dear mother of Elyse Price, Steven (Josie) Suelflow and the late Denise Suelflow. Proud grandma of 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Sister of Dorinda (Kenneth) Polly. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Monday, October 5 at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, W240 N6145 Maple Ave., Sussex from 12:30 PM, until the time of Funeral Service at 1:30 PM. Interment at Emmanuel Church Cemetery in Adell, WI.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral service
01:30 PM
PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved