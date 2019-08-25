|
Mrozek, Ermine (Nee Kulasiewicz) Found eternal peace on August 20, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Preceded in death by her husband Leonard "Doc", her brother Norbert Kulasiewicz and her sister Bernadine (the late Chester) Borkowski. Survived by her sister-in-law Dolores Kulasiewicz, nieces and nephew; Glenn (the late Michelle) Kulasiewicz, Karen Kulasiewicz, Linda Rindahl, Nadine (Loddie) Hukarevic, the entire Mrozinski family, other relatives, friends and special neighbors Ted and Nancy Huen. Visitation Friday, August 30 at St. Monica Parish, 5681 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Whitefish Bay from 12 Noon-1:00 PM, followed by Funeral Mass at 1:00 PM. Private family entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Friends of Froedtert Hospital or .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019