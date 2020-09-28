Erna Adele Nelson
Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 94. Dear mother of Betty Gregory. Loving grandmother of Samantha (Dallas) Dagenhardt, Jane (George) Peterson, Charlie (Vanessa) Nelson and Jessica (Barry) Hansen. Loving great-grandmother of Levi, Leo, Logan and Lenox Dagenhardt; Lily and Daisy Peterson; Max, Valentin and Ignacio Nelson; and Holly and Jeannie Hansen. Further survived by her sister in Vienna, Austria, Gusti Traganos and her daughter-in-law, Marlena Ward; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Charles E. Nelson; her son-in-law, Mark Gregory; her brother, Walter Weihs; and her parents, George and Marie Weihs.
Private Graveside Services at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the Shriners Children's Hospital
. www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org
Erna was born on April 24, 1926 in Vienna, Austria and arrived in America in 1947. She married Charles Nelson in 1964 and they were married 48 years until his passing in 2013. She worked for 25 years for the Kolmer Corporation, a manufacturer of cosmetic products. Following her husband's retirement from Miller Brewery, they moved to Holiday, FL where they spent 26 years. Erna enjoyed traveling with Charles, Oktoberfest celebrations, following the Milwaukee Brewers, summers spent with their daughter, Betty and family and friends in Milwaukee, Chocolate Shakes and Brandy Manhattans. She gave much of her time crocheting blankets for the Shriners Children's Hospital
. Above all, she enjoyed seeing and being with her family and friends.