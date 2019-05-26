Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Erna B. Schultz

Erna B. Schultz Notice
Schultz, Erna B. Called home to the Lord, on Sunday, May 19, 2019, age 102. Loving Sister of Clara (Bernie) Steek. Dear Sister-in-law of Margaret Schultz. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Preceded in death by her siblings Meta Furlan (George Herold), Alfred Schultz and Arthur (Lois) Schultz. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 10-10:45AM. Funeral Service at 11AM. Burial to follow at Pinelawn Memorial.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
