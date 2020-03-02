|
Erna Chess-Goloen
Oshkosh - Erna Chess-Goloen, age 86, of Oshkosh, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Bella Visita Assisted Living in Oshkosh. She was born on October 24, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York, one of five children to Benjamin and Kate Berkowitz. She married Max Chess and he precedes her in death. Later Erna married Sam Goloen who also preceded her in death.
A gifted artist, Erna worked with oil paints with clowns being a favorite subject. She was very approachable, kindhearted, and caring. No guest ever left her home empty handed without her delicious cooking. Always giving and never taking, Erna was one of the first people to help others, and her children would be the first to say she was a "Wonderful Mom."
Survivors include a son, Larry Chess of Racine; a daughter, Debbie (Brian) Chess-Morris of Buffalo Grove, Illinois; and three grandsons, Michael, Joshua, and Cory. She was preceded in death by her husbands; parents; and four siblings, Irene, Lila, Sheila, and Bert.
In keeping with Erna's wishes, there will be no formal funeral services at this time. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2020