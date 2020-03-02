Services
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Resources
More Obituaries for Erna Chess-Goloen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erna Chess-Goloen


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Erna Chess-Goloen Notice
Erna Chess-Goloen

Oshkosh - Erna Chess-Goloen, age 86, of Oshkosh, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Bella Visita Assisted Living in Oshkosh. She was born on October 24, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York, one of five children to Benjamin and Kate Berkowitz. She married Max Chess and he precedes her in death. Later Erna married Sam Goloen who also preceded her in death.

A gifted artist, Erna worked with oil paints with clowns being a favorite subject. She was very approachable, kindhearted, and caring. No guest ever left her home empty handed without her delicious cooking. Always giving and never taking, Erna was one of the first people to help others, and her children would be the first to say she was a "Wonderful Mom."

Survivors include a son, Larry Chess of Racine; a daughter, Debbie (Brian) Chess-Morris of Buffalo Grove, Illinois; and three grandsons, Michael, Joshua, and Cory. She was preceded in death by her husbands; parents; and four siblings, Irene, Lila, Sheila, and Bert.

In keeping with Erna's wishes, there will be no formal funeral services at this time. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline