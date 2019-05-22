|
Wareham, Erna H. (Nee Tandrup) aged 94, entered her Heavenly Home on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Erna was the cherished wife of the late Ralph Wareham, loving mother of David (Nancy) Wareham and devoted grandmother of Amy (Caleb) Waldoch. Predeceased by her sister Doris (the late Robert) Usher. Erna will also be fondly remembered by her sister-in-law Jeanette McGuire, dear friend Joan Quitzow, nieces and other caring friends. Erna was born in Kansasville, Wisconsin on August 10, 1924 to Nels and Antoinette Tandrup. Her childhood was spent on the family farm, enjoying adventures with her sister. After graduating from Union Grove High School, Erna received her bachelor's degree from Carroll College. Erna's long and fulfilling career as an educator began in a one-room rural school. She taught for a number of years in Lake Geneva, where she met her future husband Ralph, a teacher at the same school. Her career included 17 years as an elementary school teacher with the School District of Elmbrook. Erna was a member of Community United Methodist Church in Elm Grove for over 60 years. Kindness was Erna's hallmark, and she loved nothing better than to help family and friends by preparing a meal, baking a treat or sending a cheerful card or note. She "embraced the everyday", taking great delight in the beauty of nature or in creating a warm and inviting home. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24 at Becker Ritter Funeral Home (14075 W North Ave, Brookfield) beginning at 4:00 PM. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM with the Reverend Karen Klatt officiating. Private interment will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery, beside her husband Ralph in his much-loved hometown of Baraboo, WI. Contributions in Erna's loving memory may be to her alma mater, Carroll University at 100 N. East Avenue, Waukesha, WI 53186 or to the fund for retired Methodist pastors in care of South East District UMC.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 22 to May 23, 2019