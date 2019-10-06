|
Ernest J. Rodman
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the age of 90. Loving husband to the late Alice H. (nee Larson). Dear father to Bryan (Mary) Rodman, the late Cheryl West and the late Richard Rodman. Beloved grandfather to Michael, James (Sarah), Alyssa, Rebecca, Rachel and Ruth. Great-grandfather to Joseph. Dear brother to Verna (Dennis) Zahn, the late Fern (Dennis) Guenther, the late Darlene (Jerry) Schwartz, the late Thelman (Grace) Rodman and the late Robert Rodman. Further survived by daughter-in-law Janet Rodman, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family wishes to thank Aurora at Home Hospice for their wonderful care. Ernest served in the Army during the Korean War. Memorial visitation at Trinity Lutheran Church (2507 5th Ave, South Milwaukee) on Friday, October 11 from 10 AM to 12 PM with the service at 12 PM. Interment Forest Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019