Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
2507 5th Ave.
South Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Rodman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest J. Rodman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest J. Rodman Notice
Ernest J. Rodman

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the age of 90. Loving husband to the late Alice H. (nee Larson). Dear father to Bryan (Mary) Rodman, the late Cheryl West and the late Richard Rodman. Beloved grandfather to Michael, James (Sarah), Alyssa, Rebecca, Rachel and Ruth. Great-grandfather to Joseph. Dear brother to Verna (Dennis) Zahn, the late Fern (Dennis) Guenther, the late Darlene (Jerry) Schwartz, the late Thelman (Grace) Rodman and the late Robert Rodman. Further survived by daughter-in-law Janet Rodman, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family wishes to thank Aurora at Home Hospice for their wonderful care. Ernest served in the Army during the Korean War. Memorial visitation at Trinity Lutheran Church (2507 5th Ave, South Milwaukee) on Friday, October 11 from 10 AM to 12 PM with the service at 12 PM. Interment Forest Hill Memorial Park.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline