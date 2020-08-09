Ernest Krachtt
Passed unexpectedly on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at age 66.
Loving husband of Jan (nee Bartaczewicz). Dear brother of Elizabeth (Gary) Busateri, David (Brenda), Tom, Billy, Patricia (Gary) Krueger, Audrey (Paul) Konieczny and Cynthia (John) Adamitis. Son-in-law of Herb Bartaczewicz, brother-in-law of Gayle (Dan) Stibor and Jackie (Joseph) McCormack. Preceded in death by siblings Mary, Wayne, Barbara and Jimmy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Private family services were held.