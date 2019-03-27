|
|
Semmens, Ernest Lloyd Of Dousman, passed away at the age of 95. Husband of the late Pauline Semmens. Father of Carole Kuzma, and Christopher Semmens (Renee). Grandfather of Jennifer Morris (Carroll) and Michelle Kuzma. Great -Grandfather of Jacob and Sofia Morris. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Three Pillars Senior Living Community, 375 Highway 67, Dousman WI 53118 or online www.threepillars.org. Visitation will be Friday, March 29 from 1:00 to 2:00 at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019