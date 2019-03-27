Services
Haug, Ernest R. March 23, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Marilyn for 55 years. Loving father of Stephanie (John) Mullervy. Cherished grandfather of Colin. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation on Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Mary's Visitation Parish, 1260 Church Street, Elm Grove from 10 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial to follow with full Military Honors at St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Milwaukee Choristers Foundation or The Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Inc.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
