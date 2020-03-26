|
|
Ernest "Dempsey" William Keeler
Sunrise: 9/26/1959
Sunset: 03/23/2020
Survived by his Wife Roni Keeler, Brother Eugene (Deanna), Daughters Rosemary (William), Katherine (O'Dell), Linda (Liberty), Alexandria (Josh) and Crystal, and Sons Joshua (Samantha) and Richard (Megan). Also survived by 23 grandchildren and 5 great- grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
<3 * There is only powerful and positive change waiting to be experienced. Transforming mind, body and soul to reach higher levels of consciousness and love. The death of yesterday is a birth of today. *<3
