Services
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Keeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest William "Dempsey" Keeler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest William "Dempsey" Keeler Notice
Ernest "Dempsey" William Keeler

Sunrise: 9/26/1959

Sunset: 03/23/2020

Survived by his Wife Roni Keeler, Brother Eugene (Deanna), Daughters Rosemary (William), Katherine (O'Dell), Linda (Liberty), Alexandria (Josh) and Crystal, and Sons Joshua (Samantha) and Richard (Megan). Also survived by 23 grandchildren and 5 great- grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

<3 * There is only powerful and positive change waiting to be experienced. Transforming mind, body and soul to reach higher levels of consciousness and love. The death of yesterday is a birth of today. *<3

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline